SAN ANTONIO — When San Antonio Fire and Police are called to scenes, they can sometimes bind themselves there for hours on end, without any food to eat, water to drink or even a place to go to the bathroom. That's where Fire Scene Rehab comes in.

On Sunday the group held a hydration drive.

"I love doing it. I like helping these guys out. Someone has to do it," said Xavier Lopez, who works logistics for Fire Scene Rehab, which supports first responders. "We are actually behind the scenes, if you would say."

He says those volunteers have a passion for helping others.

"I love helping people out, especially our first responders," he said. "They are here for us. Who is going to be there for them? That's where we come in, and a lot of our guys, we love doing what we do. We provide rehab, water, Gatorade, fluids, hydration—stuff like that on (the) scenes for a long period of time."

But right now, their supply is running a little low, which is why they held a hydration drive at a west-side Walmart.

"We are actually collecting Gatorade and water."

But what they really need right now are cash donations.

"Funds is really our big thing; we are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, so we really need funds. We have to provide for insurance and fuel," Lopez said.

The fuel is for a converted Blue Bird bus which the group takes to those scenes where first responders can remain for hours. They even take take a portable toilet for firefighters and police who need it—anything they can do to help out those who rush to our aid first. And donating is easy.

"We have a GoFundMe page if you look on our Facebook page, 'Fire Scene Rehab," Lopez said.

On Sunday they collected water and Gatorade, but they're always looking for volunteers to join their ranks. If you would like to volunteer your time, send the group a message via its Facebook page.

If you prefer to help out via a GoFundMe donation, you can do that here.