'He is going to protect you': Day before Balcones Heights sergeant was shot, he gave middle school students a tour

SAN ANTONIO — The before Balcones Heights Police Sgt. Joey Sepulveda was shot this week, the 18-year veteran gave a tour of the police department to 8th graders of Saint Gregory the Great Catholic School.

Principal Daniel Martinez said they can always count on Sepulveda.

"Anytime we need anything, he is the man that is there," Martinez said. "Every single day, he drives by the school and checks on our students. Checks on us."

Martinez said the officer is a great man who proudly wears the badge.

"It always hits closer to home when it is someone that you know and love," he said.

On Tuesday, the students wanted to thank their community heroes and chose Balcones Heights Police. They dropped off thank you notes and Sepulveda was there to greet them.

Martinez said he was shocked when he found out that the officer was shot in the line of duty, about half a mile away from the school, on Wednesday.

"Having seen him the day before...it is something you never want to hear about (with) any law enforcement or anyone in general."

Investigators say two brothers are responsible for his attempted murder: Wilfredo Montemayor and Sijifredo Montemayor. On Thursday night, Sheriff Jaiver Salazar said Sijifredo was believed to have been captured in Mexico.

However, he said Wilfredo is still on the run and could be somewhere in San Antonio.

Meanwhile as the officer recovers in the hospital, St. Gregory plans to have a blood drive on Friday in honor of the man they know and love.

"If he is around," Martinez said. "He is going to protect you. He will do anything he can. So, someone who is in need, it is our turn to give back to those who serve us."

Blood Drive Information:

WHAT: St. Gregory the Great Catholic School is holding a community blood drive with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, in honor of the Balcones Heights police officer wounded yesterday in the line of duty.

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: St. Gregory the Great Catholic School, 700 Dewhurst Road, San Antonio, TX 78213