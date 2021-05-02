Balcones Heights shooting suspect extradited to Bexar County, in BCSO custody

Authorities believed 30-year-old Sijifredo Montemayor was caught in the north-Mexico state of Tamaulipas Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO — One of the suspects who local authorities say was involved in the shooting of a Balcones Heights Police sergeant on Wednesday is in custody in Bexar County after he was caught in Mexico yesterday.

30-year-old Sijifredo Montemayor was believed to have been apprehended in the north-Mexico state of Tamaulipas, Sheriff Javier Salazar said Thursday night.

“We understand it was a series of family members that helped him in his escape,” Salazar said, adding that his capture was a coordinated effort between Mexican police, U.S. marshals and Laredo-area authorities.

Montemayor was extradited to Bexar County Friday. BCSO said the sheriff would provide more details later Friday evening.

Montemayor allegedly drove the vehicle from which 27-year-old Wilfredo Montemayor shot Joey Sepulveda at “point-blank” range on Wednesday. Authorities said Sijifredo was injured when another police officer returned fire, before the suspects drove off.

Salazar said it’s authorities’ belief that Wilifredo Montemayor is still in the San Antonio area, and that he’s “armed and dangerous.”