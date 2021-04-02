Blood drive honoring wounded Balcones Heights sergeant to be held Friday

The event is taking place between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday at St. Gregory on 700 Dewhurst Road.

SAN ANTONIO — St. Gregory the Great Catholic School is holding a community blood drive with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center to honor Balcones Heights Police Sgt. Joey Sepulveda, who was shot Wednesday.

STBTC says appointments are encouraged with walk-ins accepted as space allows. Donors can make an appointment here or call (210) 731-5590.

The organizations says San Antonio is facing a public health crisis with its blood supply. Hospitals ordered more than 200 units of O-positive blood on Thursday, Feb. 4, but just 60 were available to distribute.

“We’re in a situation where we’re working with each hospital to assess which patients will receive blood transfusions,” said Adrienne Mendoza, Vice President of Blood Operations at South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, a subsidiary of San Antonio-based nonprofit BioBridge Global.