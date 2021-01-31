KENS CARES: Go Red reminds women to focus on their heart health

Learn about heart disease and how you can save a life during American Heart Month.

SAN ANTONIO — The American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative, Go Red for Women, is designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst to help save women’s lives.

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women. One out of three women will pay that price with their life. Yet nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented. The Go Red movement is dedicated to removing the barriers women face to achieving good heart health and well-being.

G: GET YOUR NUMBERS

Ask your doctor to check your blood pressure and cholesterol.

O: OWN YOUR LIFESTYLE

Stop smoking, lose weight, exercise and eat healthy.

R: REALIZE YOUR RISK

We think it won’t happen to us, but heart disease kills one out of three women.

E: EDUCATE YOUR FAMILY

Make healthy food choices for yourself and your family.

D: DON’T BE SILENT

Tell every woman you know that heart disease is our No. 1 killer.

NATIONAL WEAR RED DAY

On the first Friday of every February, which is designated as American Heart Month, the nation comes together to ignite a wave of red across the country.

This year, National Wear Red Day is Friday, February 5, 2021.

Here's how you can get involved:

Wear Red on Friday, February 5, to raise awareness about heart disease

Visit GoRedForWomen.org to learn more about heart disease in women and how it can be prevented

Protect the hearts you love with a donation to the American Heart Association

Nothing beats saving a life... Learn the lifesaving skill of Hands-Only CPR when someone experiences a cardiac arrest at SAhealth.com/Heart

Let’s work together to prevent heart disease and stroke in women. Let’s Go Red!