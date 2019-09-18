SAN ANTONIO — It’s the newest addition to the San Antonio skyline.

The Frost Bank Tower has only been open for a short time and gave KENS 5 an inside look at the areas that even employees haven’t been able to access.

Frost Bank officials said they wanted their new world headquarters to feel like home and be a unique feature of the city’s skyline.

“We wanted a distinctive building that would stand out in the San Antonio skyline and make a statement about our commitment to downtown, but also to look to the future,” said Bill Day, Frost Bank vice president of corporate communications.

This is the third headquarters located downtown by the company which started in San Antonio over 150 years ago.

“We have a long history and we've celebrated that history. But we also wanted something that would make a statement about our vision for the future,” Day said.

The 24-story office tower was built in 24 months, according to Randy Smith, the CEO of the development firm Weston Urban.

RELATED: The conspiracy theories surrounding Frost Bank Tower in Austin

RELATED: Work on downtown SA office building continues

“It is down to a science and the companies that build these things,” Smith said.

Frost Bank does not own the tower, but is the main tenant with more than 600 employees taking up the first 14 floors. Smith said they wanted to create a special home for their tenants, including amenities like a lounge available for meetings and gatherings.

Smith said his firm, along with the architects, worked with Frost Bank to make their vision of the new tower a reality—and a highlight of San Antonio.

“We worked on sort of the spirit and the soul of this building and how it would reflect their culture and the culture of San Antonio and what we were trying to say about downtown San Antonio together,” he said.

The lobby’s mezzanine, affectionately called the Frost Loft, displays the history of the company. That includes the legacy of Tom Frost who passed away last year before he could see his new headquarters to completion.

“One of my fondest memories was the talks with Mr. Frost, as he watched it go up,” Smith said.