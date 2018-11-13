SAN ANTONIO — On Tuesday city officials maintained that a downtown San Antonio office building project remains on schedule to be completed by 2021.

City leaders say it will stay "cost-neutral," meaning that it will not cost any more for taxpayers than current leases cost them to house city workers.

The city purchased the old Frost Bank building to renovate and use as a central office location for city workers, who are currently stationed in several leased office spaces around the city. In addition to centralizing operations, city leaders hope it will boost development in the neighborhood near Houston and Flores.

"By having 1,400 employees in one building and then you have the (new Frost building) that will hopefully be fully occupied, you’ll have more businesses pop up because of lunch business," said Assistant City Manager Lori Houston.

The city has selected Skanska-Nunnelly to develop the project. The plans include a cafeteria, fitness and wellness center, and work stations with natural light to create a competitive working environment.

