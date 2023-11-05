Capital murder suspect, three others arrested after nearly 24-hour standoff on northside

Elijah Ramos was on the run for nearly three years, according to police. He was wanted for the murder of 14-year-old Angel Yanez.

SAN ANTONIO — A loud and lengthy standoff at a northside apartment complex has ended with the arrest of four people, including a capital murder suspect.

It started at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD), undercover officers followed a robbery suspect to an apartment on Ira Lee Road near Loop 410.

“They were able to see that she was not by herself in the apartment,” said Sgt. Washington Moscoso. “They were able to see three other individuals in there.”

Police recognized Elijah Ramos, who was wanted for the murder of a 14-year-old boy. He had been on the run for nearly three years, investigators said.

Nearby residents shared video with KENS 5.

A SWAT team was called in, and snippers stood ready. Negotiators could be heard attempting to coax the four people out.

“You have no food, no water, no electricity,” an officer was heard saying through a bullhorn. “We will be out here as long as it takes!”

“The original robbery suspect did come out early in the morning,” said Sgt. Moscoso. “But there were three individuals that stayed in the apartment.”

Eventually, tear gas was used. After three rounds, the remaining suspects came out stumbling and retching. They were arrested just after 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Ramos was charged with the murder of 14-year-old Angel Yanez.

Yanez was killed on Dec. 6, 2020. The victim’s loved ones spoke with KENS 5 shortly after his death. Ginger Brady said her son was walking his dog on Pleasanton Road when she heard gunshots. She held him as laid bleeding on the concrete. Yanez died shortly after arriving at a nearby hospital.

“We still feel like it’s a dream,” said Brady in 2020. “Like we are going to wake up and he is just going to be there.”

Police are now releasing more information. According to Officer Ricardo Guzman, Ramos met up with Yanez and the two got in a fight. That’s when Ramos shot Yanez, Officer Guzman said.