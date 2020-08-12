Southside mother says she witnessed her 14-year-old son fighting to stay alive after shooting

We still feel like it’s a dream and we’re going to wake up and he’s going to be there,” said Ginger Brady, whose son Angel Jerry Yanez was killed Sunday evening.

SAN ANTONIO — Ginger Brady says last night her son Angel Jerry Yanez went out to walk his dog Oliver when he was shot and killed.

“My nephew went into the other room and we heard the gunshots. As soon as we heard the gunshots we ran outside,” Brady said.

In a matter of minutes, she saw crisis on the concrete on Pleasanton Road on the south side of San Antonio.

“He was laying right here on the ground facedown, and he was in a pile of blood and it felt like he couldn’t breathe because his face was down in the concrete. So I grabbed him and turned him over and was talking to him and at the same time I was calling 911,” Brady said.

Emergency crews arrived not long after and rushed Yanez to a nearby hospital. That’s when Brady says her nightmare turned into reality, her only son had died from his injuries.

“So, I took off and went to the hospital and sure enough he was there laying on the table I couldn’t even touch him, because it was under investigation,” Brady said.

Now the search is on to find Yanez’s killer. The San Antonio Police Department says they have no suspects and no motives, leaving his mother to plan a funeral in a season that should be filled with joy.

“We still feel like it’s a dream. We still feel like it’s a dream and we’re going to wake up and he’s going to be there,” Brady said.

Yanez was a Harlandale ISD student. Today the district release a statement saying in part:

“Our deepest condolences are with his family and friends. The loss of a student is extremely difficult for us as a district as we care for these children as if they were our own”

SAPD are asking anyone with any information into the death of Yanez to call Crimestoppers as soon as possible.