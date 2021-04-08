Winner! San Antonio resident claims $1 million Mega Millions prize

The ticket was purchased at a QuikTrip in Fort Worth.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio resident just became a millionaire overnight.

The prize worth $1 million was for the drawing on July 27 for the Texas Lottery's second-tier Mega Millions.

The ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip on 2800 Alta Mere Drive in Fort Worth. The winner elected to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-35-36-54-64), but they missed the Mega Ball number 11. So close!

Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball, the release says.

Congrats to the lottery winner!