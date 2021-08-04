Winner! Helotes residents claims $2.5 million scratch ticket prize

HELOTES, Texas — One person in Helotes just became a millionaire overnight.
The Texas Lottery sent a press release saying a Helotes resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $2.5 million playing Instant Millionaire.
Instant millionaire is right.
The ticket was purchased at Potranco Food Mart on 10775 Potranco Road.
The winner said they wanted to remain anonymous. This was the ninth of 10 top prizes worth $2.5 million to be claimed in this game. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes, the release says.
