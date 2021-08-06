x
San Antonian claims $3 million scratch-off lottery ticket

At least one Alamo City resident has reason to smile through the gloomy weather this week.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio resident entered a far-west-side convenience store this week and likely left with a smile on their face, having claimed a $3 million lottery scratch-off prize. 

Texas Lottery officials say the claimant, who preferred to remain anonymous, bought the 500X Loteria Spectacular ticket at a Pit Stop Food Mart along West Loop 1604. The game offers nearly $200 million in total prizes, and participants have a one in 3.10 chance of winning (that includes break-even prizes). 

The Texas Lottery system has contributed more than $27 billion to public education initiatives in Texas since 1997, officials say. 

