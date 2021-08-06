San Antonian claims $3 million scratch-off lottery ticket

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio resident entered a far-west-side convenience store this week and likely left with a smile on their face, having claimed a $3 million lottery scratch-off prize.

Texas Lottery officials say the claimant, who preferred to remain anonymous, bought the 500X Loteria Spectacular ticket at a Pit Stop Food Mart along West Loop 1604. The game offers nearly $200 million in total prizes, and participants have a one in 3.10 chance of winning (that includes break-even prizes).