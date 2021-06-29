San Antonio resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize 💰

One day you open your eyes and suddenly you are $1 million richer.

SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio resident is $1 million richer thanks to winning the lottery in the scratch ticket game of Instant Millionaire.

The resident who chose to remain anonymous purchased the winning ticket from a 7-Eleven located at 11390 Interstate Highway 35 South, in Von Ormy.

The Texas Lottery said this was the 30th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million.