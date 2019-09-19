SAN ANTONIO — More than $250 million in capital investment and approximately 600 jobs will be coming to the Alamo City with the construction of a new facility for Navistar International Corporation.

“San Antonio, it’s been a billion dollar week," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. "Let’s have more of these."

County and city leaders celebrated the impact that plant could have on the south side of San Antonio, already welcoming a new boost of investment from Toyota.



"It’s a strategic corridor for advanced manufacturing companies, but for businesses as well," Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran said. "And so that’s what I’m very excited about and I think this injection of new jobs and businesses is going to created more opportunities for single family housing, for infrastructure improvements."

Navistar is a global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, chassis and diesel engines. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says average jobs at the plant could pay around $50,000 and San Antonio Economic Development Foundation CEO Jenna Saucedo-Herrera said some engineering roles could pay around $90,000.

"Over a billion dollars in capital investment in our region," SAEDF Chair David McGee said. "1,500 new jobs for San Antonio – over 3 projects, in just 3 days. This is a huge win for San Antonio."

The announcement comes on the heels of Toyota's announcement earlier this week.

The manufacturing industry has a $40 billion annual economic impact on the SA region. The economic impact of the Navistar facility is projected to be $5.6 billion over 10 years.