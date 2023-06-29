Santikos announces explosive gain in locations, stretching across eight states

"We have been working on expansion plans since 2018," officials with the cinema chain said.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's biggest locally owned theater chain, Santikos, is set for a major operational expansion after signing an agreement to acquire locations from two theater companies, according to a press release.

The newly announced acquisition brings the number of theaters operated by Santikos from 10 – all in the San Antonio metro – to 27, including locations Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina, as well as additional Texas theaters.

"We have been working on expansion plans since 2018. After clearing the COVID hurdle, we are now in a great position for future growth and expansion," Santikos CEO Tim Handren is quoted as saying in the release.

The business move to acquire Grand Theatres and AmStar Cinemas from VSS-Southern Theatres, LLC will make Santikos the eighth-largest theater circuit in North America, according to the company. Its total number of screens is expected to jump from 121 to 377.

“It is an exciting time for our Grand and AmStar colleagues and guests as they become part of the Santikos family and continue to elevate the guest experience throughout the Southeast,” Jim Wood, CEO of VSS-Southern Theatres, said in the release.

Santikos, headquartered in the Alamo City, began over 100 years ago in San Antonio after Louis Santikos bought his first theater in 1911, according to its website.