Santikos not showing Uvalde shooting documentary, but Uvalde movie theater may be a go

Filmmaker Charlie Minn has lost his biggest movie screen following the backlash over a documentary about the tragic killings at Robb Elementary School.

SAN ANTONIO — There are no guarantees the public will ever see Charlie Minn's 'Robb-ed' on the silver screen. Monday, Forum 6 Theatre owner Jacob Henson will decide whether the film will play in Uvalde after victims' families watch a private screening.

Santikos Entertainment isn't waiting that long. The company said the film's showings are not happening:

"After consulting with the city of Uvalde, we learned that investigations into this tragedy are ongoing. Also, considering all the families involved and affected by this horrific act, and the recency of the entire incident, we have concluded it is inappropriate to show this film at this time."

Minn has City Base Cinemas in San Antonio listed as a screening sight. The company said the film is not booked for the documentary. A spokesperson also said they had not reviewed the content to make a decision.

Premiere Cinemas in Lubbock, Bryan, Burleson, and Abilene are listed too. KENS 5 has yet to receive confirmation they will play the documentary.

Minn's two-hour documentary, viewed by KENS 5, uses an hour to paint the doom of 19 elementary school students and two teachers on May 24, 2022.

"This fits my pattern of my movies representing innocent people who had been murdered," Minn said. "I'm here to inform, educate and raise awareness at the highest level for change."

He started production three months after the mass shooting in August and even invited KENS 5 to several shoots, and our station declined multiple times.

"With the heavy emphasis on the victims, survivors, and families. We get to know each person that died," he said.

The second hour of the doc pays tribute to the victims.

"There's no mention of the killer in the movie," Minn said. "It's completely victim driven."

Even so, Henson's Forum 6 had to address the backlash that ignited quickly on Facebook:

"After the outreach from our previous post, I wanted to clarify some things and let you know what our new plan is. We are having a free private showing for the family members for the movie. We will make our decision whether to play the film for the public based on the response from them. When I chose to bring the movie to the Forum, it was after I watched a rough cut, which I felt was done in taste. 100% of profit made from the movie, if we do play it for the public, will be donated, including concessions."

But most of the comment section wants the documentary never to see the light of day:

"How disrespectful to show this documentary. My family and the 21 families we don't want y'all to show this. If you do will protest and you know we will period!" Diana Gonzalez-Mata said.

Another comment from Tam Rendon said, "Your mission will bring NOTHING!! But HEARTBREAK!! Do not show this documentary."

Amy Franco said, "As much pain that the families have endured, why why why do you even think it is ok to do this. PLEASE STOP!!!"

But some comments weighed in on the possible change Minn's 120-minute plus film could bring:

"The intention from day one was to give the families of both victims and survivors the opportunity to tell their stories in their own words. We agree that the families should be the first to judge this documentary for what it is, a documentary," Angelica Silva Bretado said.

Lori Jane said, "A documentary over this tragedy is inevitable. And if done right could bring change. But I really doubt the families who lost their loved ones would want to watch this in public with the very community that let them down on and after May 24th."

Minn said the controversy is baffling after the level of participation in the production, including the six student survivors from the shooting who he interviewed at one time.

"Nobody has seen the movie. I don't know what they're judging," he said.

According to Minn, he even turned people away. But resistance to his true crime documentaries is common.

"My films are victim driven. I mean, everyone has their own perspective on it. You know, however, someone perceives my films, I mean, that's on them," he said.

Minn covered the concert tragedy at NRG Park, the Sante Fe School shooting, the Sutherland Springs church shooting, the El Paso Walmart shooting, Parkland, Las Vegas, Pulse Nightclub and now Uvalde.

For some, it may be too many victims.