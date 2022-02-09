Santikos Silverado to undergo huge remodel

The remodel will include changing the original seats to the luxury recliners of many other Santikos locations.

Santikos Silverado on the northwest side of San Antonio will undergo a remodel starting this month.

Santikos announced the move in a press release Friday. Starting Tuesday, the Silverado location at Bandera and Loop 1604 will start phase one of a two-phase remodel.

The remodel will include changing the original seats to the luxury recliners of many other Santikos locations, allowing guests to put their feet up during the movie. Some of the auditoriums will get the AVX Ultimate Audio-Visual Experience with bigger screens, 4K laser projection, and Dolby Atmos sound.

In phase two, other auditoriums will be torn down to make room for an entertainment center, which has been a trend in movie theaters in recent years. It will include 14 lanes of bowling and an arcade with more than 60 games. It will also have new party rooms, a top-of-the-line sports bar, new concessions, and kitchen upgrades.

The movie theater chain said the plans for the upgrades have been a long time coming.

"There were plans to improve the theater just before the pandemic. But we weren't thinking quite this bold! It's time to go big and give our guests in this area of town something they don't have," said CEO Tim Handren.

The theater says the remodel may affect showtimes, so guests should check out movie times posted on their website. They also ask that you "please pardon our dust" while the construction takes place.