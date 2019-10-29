SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo celebrated the grand opening of a new parking garage on Tuesday.

Zoo officials say voters approved the project back in 2017 and construction started very soon after that.

The new garage will hold 612 spaces, effectively doubling the parking capacity at the zoo.

The extra capacity is particularly helpful given that the relocated Kiddie Park recently opened next to the zoo.

The parking garage is near Highway 281 and Tuleta Drive.

