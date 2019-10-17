SAN ANTONIO — The iconic Kiddie Park is set to open Friday at its new location at the San Antonio Zoo.

Workers finished moving the ride from the original Broadway location.

Park owners and the zoo announced in April that the park would relocate one mile and reside on zoo property. The park now lives near what used to be the zoo's main entrance adjacent to the San Antonio River.

The Kiddie Park opened its doors in 1925 but had struggled in recent years; owners cite increased development and lack of parking around Kiddie park for a decrease in visitors' accessibility. The move "saves America's oldest children's amusement park from closure," according to a press release.

The park is now accepting reservations for birthday parties on Kiddie Park's website.

