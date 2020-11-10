You might see painted rocks around San Antonio | Here's why

The San Antonio Clubhouse has more than 2,000 members and provides services to people diagnosed with mental illness.

SAN ANTONIO — Saturday was "World Mental Health Day," and the San Antonio Clubhouse hosted a "rock session."

No, not rock music. But, rather, painting rocks with inspirational messages that will be left around the city. Their goal is to help end the stigma surrounding mental illness.

The San Antonio Clubhouse has more than 2,000 members and provides services to people diagnosed with mental illness.

They also provide a variety of resources to help with overall mental health, life skills, job skills, employment and wellness.

For more information, you can visit their website here.

Related links on KENS 5: