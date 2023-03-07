San Antonio Pets Alive! sends out SOS after AC breaks

The shelter urgently needs folks to foster dogs for at least three weeks, which is how long it will take them get air conditioning repaired.

SAN ANTONIO — Some local shelter dogs are urgently need of fosters after the air conditioner went out at their building.

San Antonio Pets Alive! put out an urgent plea for help on their social media pages after the AC unit at Building One at their 151 location died on Sunday.

"The animals at SAPA!'s Building One Rescue Center are facing an emergency situation and we must move out all animals from this location immediately," said the social media post. "We need help from the community to help get these pets into foster homes Monday."

They said their team will be at the 151 rescue center location on Monday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., for people to come and take an animal.

The remaining animals will be taken to their already full Medical Center location on Marbach Road.

If you are interested in fostering an animal, you can go there after noon on Monday to pick one or two up.

SAPA! will be unable to operate at the Rescue Center for at least three weeks.

If you would like to foster an animal in need and are unable to attend Monday's event, you can complete a foster application online here and then email foster@sanantoniopetsalive.org.

