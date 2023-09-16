San Antonians can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with these events

Hispanic Heritage Month began September 15 and will continue through the month until ending on October 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — This month San Antonians will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month now until October 15. During this time we celebrate the contributions, accomplishments, and influences of Hispanic and Latin Americans.

Plenty of events around the city will give San Antonians opportunities to learn about different cultures that make the Hispanic community thrive in the Alamo City.

Here's a list of events across the San Antonio area:

Sept. 18 - Wilson Elementary is hosting its annual Hispanic Heritage Month parade. Students and staff will be dressed in attire native to Latin American countries. The public is invited to gather in front of the campus to cheer the students on. The parade will start at 3 p.m.



- Wilson Elementary is hosting its annual Hispanic Heritage Month parade. Students and staff will be dressed in attire native to Latin American countries. The public is invited to gather in front of the campus to cheer the students on. The parade will start at 3 p.m. Sept. 23 - The House of Neighborly Service is sponsoring the first annual La Casita del Barrio 1K/5K Walk/Run that will take place at Our Lady of the Lake University. HNS is hoping to increase awareness about the help the westside community needs while simultaneously honoring significant Hispanic culture in the area. Attendees are asked to register online or at the event by 7 a.m. The race begins at 8 a.m.

- The House of Neighborly Service is sponsoring the first annual La Casita del Barrio 1K/5K Walk/Run that will take place at Our Lady of the Lake University. HNS is hoping to increase awareness about the help the westside community needs while simultaneously honoring significant Hispanic culture in the area. Attendees are asked to register online or at the event by 7 a.m. The race begins at 8 a.m. Sept. 23 - The Alamo will host Tejanos at the Alamo, an event that highlights important Tejano figures who have made an impact on the Alamo and the San Antonio community. Local cultural organizations, descendants, and pieces of history will be featured at Tejanos at the Alamo. Notable figures like Juan Seguin, Adina De Zavala, early San Antonio settlers, and the 1836 Alamo Defenders will also be showcased. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- The Alamo will host Tejanos at the Alamo, an event that highlights important Tejano figures who have made an impact on the Alamo and the San Antonio community. Local cultural organizations, descendants, and pieces of history will be featured at Tejanos at the Alamo. Notable figures like Juan Seguin, Adina De Zavala, early San Antonio settlers, and the 1836 Alamo Defenders will also be showcased. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 27 - The UTSA orchestra will have its first concert of the fall semester that celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month. Director Troy Peters honors San Antonio’s cultural roots through Rapsodia Mexicana, a celebration of Mexican music and the union of cultures in South Texas. The concert will start at 7:30p.m. and the event is free.

- The UTSA orchestra will have its first concert of the fall semester that celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month. Director Troy Peters honors San Antonio’s cultural roots through Rapsodia Mexicana, a celebration of Mexican music and the union of cultures in South Texas. The concert will start at 7:30p.m. and the event is free. Sept. 30 - The Blend Nutrition and Gym at 8058 Vantage Drive, is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a special pop-up event. There will be delicious food truck treats, vendors, giveaway prizes, and even a grito contest. The event starts at 10 a.m. and doesn’t end until 3 p.m.

If you want to join in and commemorate this month-long celebration of Hispanic and Latin Americans feel free to stop by one of these or many of the other events happening in and around the San Antonio area.