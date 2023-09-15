Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with stories from around the community

In this half-hour special, KENS 5 is commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month with stories that reflect the culture and accomplishments of the Hispanic community.

SAN ANTONIO — Hispanic Heritage Month is an opportunity to illustrate the rich contributions and the continued impact of the Hispanic community.

It begins on Sept. 15 and goes through Oct. 15. In a new half-hour special, KENS 5 is commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month with stories that reflect the culture and accomplishments of the Hispanic community.

Al Rendon exhibit

San Antonio native Al Rendón is internationally acclaimed with work in the Smithsonian collection. The photographer has a new exhibit at the Witte Museum. It is comprised of 50 years of his work.

Fort Cavazos renaming

When the curtain fell away to reveal the new signage, a new legacy began at the III Armored Corps formation of the U.S. Army, headquartered near Killeen, Texas. Fort Cavazos, a name of Hispanic decent, is now greeting those who drive by the military installation following the former Fort Hood's redesignation on May 9.

Largest group in Texas

Hispanics officially make up the largest population group in the state of Texas, according to freshly updated population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. The bureau said that in 2022, Hispanic people made up 40.2% of the population, surpassing white people who make up 39.8%.

Carmen Tafolla interview

When it comes to authors in the San Antonio community, few names are as recognizable as that of west side native Carmen Tafolla. Tafolla has been a voice for the Latino community since her days attending west-side middle schools.

Remembering Belle Ortiz

Pioneering musician and educator Belle Ortiz passed away on Wednesday of this week, but before her death, droves of mariachis spent days coming to her bedside to sing her to rest.

A tribute to Jesse Trevino

Jesse Trevino's 'La Curandera' is being restored for its 25th year of hanging in University Health's Texas Diabetes Institute (TDI). The system commissioned the artist to create the mural in the late 90s. "What we love about the connection that Andy and Yvette have fostered is that its proof that history is never lost," U.H. said in a statement.

Accordion book

San Antonio is a city of rich history and culture. It’s something UTSA is hoping to highlight with a new addition to their Special Collections Library. With its hand-colored pages and spanning text, the new book serves as an instrument to learning our city's history. This story is etched into its very frame, going back 90 years.

Teatro Audaz

a San Antonio playhouse is preparing to share its own perspective about migrants, the journeys they make and the dangers they face along the way. But as its name implies, Teatro Audaz’s production of “Somewhere Over the Border” strips itself of any strictly political context, instead taking on a fantastical lens in the vein of a Hollywood classic.

Evolution of Tex-Mex cuisine

If you put Tex-Mex food under the microscope, you'll find Mexican and American roots. It's a cuisine caught in the middle. Local chefs consider the savory fare a beacon of unity. KENS 5 is taking a closer look at how the cuisine has evolved and what experts predict for its future.