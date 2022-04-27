Winners for best San Antonio restaurant, brewery, chef announced

There were eight nominees in each category, voted on by industry peers, except for "Best New Restaurant," which was voted on by Culturemap readers.

SAN ANTONIO — Culturemaps Tastemaker Awards was held at the Espee in downtown.

People sampled food and drinks from the finest places in the area.

The event celebrated San Antonio’s Top Culinary talent making an impact on the San Antonio dining scene right now.

KENS 5 Morning Anchor Sarah Forgany Emceed the big event and handed out the awards to the night’s winners.

There were eight nominees in each category, voted on by industry peers, except for "Best New Restaurant," which was voted on by Culturemap readers. Some of the proceeds from the Tastemaker awards benefit the San Antonio Food Bank.

Best Brewery: Dorcol Distilling and Brewing Co.

Best Bar: Bar 1919

Best New Restaurant: Dashi Sichuan Kitchen and Bar

Restaurant of the Year: 2M Smokehouse