'It is crispy and smooth' | Authentic fish & chips served at Texas food truck

SAN ANTONIO — England is known for their signature fish and chips. Well, on top of boy bands, the royal family and tea.

And there’s one food truck that is bringing authentic English food to the Alamo City.

"I got started because I thought that there was a lack of genuine, good quality British fish and chips here, and maybe people would like to eat it," said owner of Rosey's Fish & Chips Matthew Rose.

Partnering with local businesses like Black Laboratory Brewing, where the truck is parked on Wednesday evenings, he uses their beer for the batter. They're located on 1602 E Houston Street Suite 109.

He also pops up at Dakota East Side Ice House on 433 South Hackberry with local restaurateur Ken Oliver. "I kind of made a bit of a name for myself there," said Rose.

"Then I started popping up at another restaurant in Southtown, The Good Kind, which has been incredibly supportive. And the owner there, Tim McDiarmid, has been incredibly supportive of me, and that's just a beautiful place," said Rose. They're located on 1127 South St. Mary's Street.

You can also find him at Tandem San Antonio on 310 Riverside Drive on Friday's. He loves to book local musicians to play because he's a musician himself. "I love to promote music," he said, as he just promoted local country singer Matthew Ryan at one of his latest pop-ups.

But as for the fish and chips, we had to ask about that.

"I will put that into the fryer for a secret amount of time at a secret temperature. And when it's golden and crispy, I serve it up with a slice of lemon and tartar sauce," said Rose. "And of course, your malt vinegar."

He was a teacher before he was a business owner. His neighbors loved his fish and chips. So, why not serve it to a bigger audience?

"I can say I've got quite a lot of regular customers and I'm always making new ones too," said Rose. "I get British people to come and eat all the time and they like it."

We got to meet some super-fans who come out to the truck every week

"Rosey's Fish and Chips are hands down the best food I have had in San Antonio," said customer Laurie Gibson. "Wouldn't miss it for anything. Absolutely delicious."

Another customer, Patti Hinkley said, "When he started making fish, we were just there. It is crispy and smooth, and then the inside, it's super moist and really tasty."

Rose expressed his gratitude for his customers.

"One thing that I really love about my work and my life is that I have the opportunity to make positive things happen every day," said Rose.

So, if you want to support a small business that’s all about locals helping locals, click here to visit his social media so you can know where he'll be next.