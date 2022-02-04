'The secret is the wood-fired oven' | Neapolitan pizza served at Texas pop-up

Vero Woodfired Pizza started almost a decade ago in the Alamo City. They wanted to introduce their authentic Neapolitan pizza to the 210.

SAN ANTONIO — Vero in Italian means "real" or "authentic" in English. And one pop-up in the San Antonio area named themselves Vero Woodfired Pizza because they're the real deal!

"I was looking to start a catering operation. And so I kind of went on an adventure to learn more and more about woodfired pizza," said owner Jeff Casa.

They started almost a decade ago in the Alamo City. They wanted to introduce their authentic Neapolitan pizza to the 210.

"We get to set up and have fun wherever we go. We never know where we're going to go next. It's always fun," said Casa. "I feel like I've got the best job in the world."

He told us the main secret is the wood-fired oven. And when customers take that first bite, the reaction is priceless.

"They get the surprised look on their face and they kind of stop, turn back around to look at us and say, 'This is the best pizza I've ever had,'" said Casa.

We got to see Casa in action, making The Supreme.

"Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives green peppers, onions and a little bit of basil," said Casa when we asked what's on top.

But as for serving the pizza, it can get costly.

"Those things are really going up, you know, 50 to 100% in some cases," said Casa "But we've been able to make that work, so hopefully things can get back in line soon."

Their mission is to serve San Antonio, but get people to support them being a family-owned operation.

"We just really love the the thrill of interacting with the San Antonio community," said Casa. "We were accepted immediately as soon as we came to town, and we just we love it here."

Check out Vero Wood Fired Pizza's social media page here. You can also email them at veropizzausa@gmail.com or follow them on Twitter at veropizza.