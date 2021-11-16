San Antonio Tamales Festival set for December 4 in China Grove

SAN ANTONIO — If you love tamales, get ready! The San Antonio Tamales Festival is set for next month.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on December 4 at 6750 US Highway 87 East in China Grove.
Aside from dozens of vendors serving up tamales, which are a Mexican dish of seasoned meat wrapped in cornmeal dough and steamed/baked in corn husks, there will be an eating area to enjoy them. And there will be live music, too, courtesy of Grupo Folklorico de Bendiciones.
FuZion will perform as the festival's official Mariachis at 3 p.m.
Paid parking will be available on site. Also, VIA Metropolitan Transit can drop you off right in front of the event by taking VIA bus #30 (bus stop #62963).