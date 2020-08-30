Delia's opens first San Antonio location outside Rio Grande Valley

Known for their tamales, San Antonians waited several hours when Delia's first opened their doors in July.

SAN ANTONIO — The best tamales in Texas?!

Yes, it is a bold statement. But it has been said about Delia's, an iconic business specializing in tamales with six locations in the Rio Grande Valley.

The restaurant opened its first location outside RGV right here in the Alamo City. So, of course, we had to check it out for ourselves.

We went through the drive-thru where Delia's provided us with three tamales: Pork, spicy pork in green sauce and chicken and cheese.

They also threw in their red and green salsas. Warning: They are pretty spicy. But hey, it gives the tamales a special "kick"!

Keep in mind, the line may be out into the street during lunch, dinner. There's even an officer that directs traffic because there are so many cars attempting to enter the drive-thru.

So if you want to try these tamales, be prepared for a possible wait!