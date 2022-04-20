Andy's Frozen Custard is coming to San Antonio; here's where it'll open

The opening date has not been announced, but Andy's website says it's "coming soon" in the spring.

SAN ANTONIO — Frozen custard lovers -- get ready, because an iconic restaurant is coming to the Alamo City.

Andy's, which is a popular chain across the country, opened a few stores in the Texas. The closest stores to San Antonio are in the Austin area.

However, they are now expanding to the 210.

The opening date has not been announced, but Andy's website says it's "coming soon" in the spring. They posted on their Facebook page that they are hiring for all positions. You can apply here if interested.

"If you like ice cream, you'll LOVE Andy's. Our vanilla and chocolate custard is scooped into made-in-house waffle cones, topped for sundaes, or blended into concretes!" their Facebook page says.

The location will open on 17927 Interstate 10 West near the Dominion.