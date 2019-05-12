TEXAS, USA — Bill Miller fans! You can now get your Po' Boy and sweet tea on the delivery app, Favor.

The press release says 65 Bill Miller locations will deliver across the Lone Star State. Five Laguna Madre's will also be available on the delivery service.

"We are thrilled to bring even more convenience to our customer experience by offering delivery of their favorite Bill Miller Bar-B-Q and Laguna Madre dishes," said Jim Guy Egbert, CEO and president of Bill Miller.

For more information, you can visit Favor's website.