Laredo Border Patrol welcomes first support K-9, Pearl

The 6-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever was welcomed with hugs and brought smiles to all of the employees.

LAREDO, Texas — The Laredo Sector Border Patrol welcomed their first support canine named Pearl to the federal workforce.

The program was launched last week to help improve the mental health of the Border Patrol workforce nationwide.

"Laredo Sector Border Patrol introduced Pearl, a 6-year-old yellow Labrador born on March 29, 2017, to the federal workforce where she welcomed hugs and brought smiles to all Laredo Sector employees," said a news release.

Pearl started as a guide dog, was then trained in obedience, and continues her training as a support canine.

"Border Patrol Chaplains and Peer Support Members will serve as the new Support Canine handlers, providing emotional care while maintaining confidentiality," said US Border Patrol. "These special assigned canines will help improve emotional readiness, guided by Chaplain and Peer Support Member handlers to start important conversations that can lead to quicker recovery and healing in a stressful environment."

Agents and civilian emplyees were happy to welcome Pearl, their first 4-legged support team member.

For more information on the Border Patrol support canine program, visit their website.

