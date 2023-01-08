Biden to make his first presidential visit to U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso on Sunday

It's the first stop on a trip that will take the president and first lady to the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City.

SAN ANTONIO — President Biden is scheduled to make an appearance in El Paso on Sunday afternoon before heading to Mexico City for the North American Leaders Summit. This will mark Biden's first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since taking office.

Air Force One is scheduled to arrive in El Paso at about 1:45 p.m. Central Time.

Biden will travel alongside his wife, Jill Biden, to the leadership conference, which is taking place Monday and Tuesday in Mexico City. He is scheduled to meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the summit.

Biden's visit to El Paso was announced alongside a new immigration plan that would allow 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter the United States and be able to work legally for up to two years.

Republicans have accused Biden of mishandling immigration and border policy and have criticized the president for not visiting the 1,951-mile-long U.S.-Mexico border during his two years in the White House. Texas shares two-thirds of the border with Mexico.

Last month, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin, blasted Biden after the president dismissed the suggestion that he should visit the border, saying during a trip to Arizona that there are more important things to do. In an interview with a Fox News host, Roy said visiting the border is “critically important to the people of Texas and frankly to the immigrants that are getting abused and dying.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Houston, said last month in response to Biden’s comment: “We’re all left wondering what’s more important.”

In the fiscal year 2022, U.S. Border Patrol agents had 2.4 million encounters with migrants at the southwest border — a record-breaking number.

The president’s border visit comes after the U.S. Supreme Court recently ordered the Biden administration to keep in place the emergency health order known as Title 42, which immigration officials have used for nearly three years to quickly turn away migrants, including those seeking asylum, at the southwest border.

Title 42 was scheduled to end on Dec. 21 before Chief Justice John G. Roberts heard an emergency request from an Arizona-led coalition of 19 states, including Texas, to halt the administration’s efforts to stop using the health order.

In response, Biden on Thursday announced a new immigration plan that would allow 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter the country and be able to work legally for up to two years.

In order to qualify, the migrants must apply from their home countries.

As part of the plan, the Biden administration also will begin to use Title 42 to expel the same number of migrants from those four countries to Mexico if they attempt to enter the U.S. illegally. According to the Department of Homeland Security, Mexico has agreed to accept up to 30,000 migrants a month from those countries under Title 42.

If more than that number are apprehended, immigration officials would process additional migrants under standard immigration laws, which could result in deportation and a five-year ban from being able to enter the country legally.

Nicaragua and Venezuela won’t take back their citizens who have entered the U.S. illegally. Mexico previously accepted only a limited number of migrants from Central America.

Biden said the new actions “aren’t going to fix our entire immigration system, but they can help us a good deal in better managing what is a difficult challenge.”

He said immigration officials tried a similar approach with Venezuelans in October after a sharp increase in migrants from that country, and the result was a 90% drop in illegal crossings of Venezuelans.

Last month, El Paso was the epicenter of a large increase of migrants crossing the Rio Grande from Ciudad Juárez. Border Patrol officials released some migrants into El Paso’s downtown after processing them, and hundreds slept outdoors in nearly freezing temperatures because local shelters had reached their limits.

In a separate press conference, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the federal government would balance creating new pathways for migrants to enter the country legally with cracking down on illegal border crossings.

“We can provide humanitarian relief, consistent with our values, cut out the vicious smuggling organizations and enforce our laws to enhance the security of our Southwest border by reducing irregular migration,” Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas said that if migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua or Venezuela try to cross the borders of the U.S., Panama or Mexico without authorization after Thursday, they will be ineligible for the new program.

“The message is clear: Individuals should stay where they are and apply for these processes,” he said.

He said the goal is to deter migrants from making dangerous journeys through multiple countries where they often face dangers from smugglers and perilous jungle crossings along the way. Mayorkas singled out the June deaths of 53 migrants in San Antonio who suffocated inside a sweltering tractor-trailer after being smuggled into the country.

Mayorkas called on Congress to provide more resources to his agency to stem illegal border crossings and to fix the “broken” immigration system.

He also pushed back on criticism that the plan to send migrants to Mexico is similar to policies adopted during the Trump administration.