Horned Lizard Day? No problem, new lizards on the way

SAN ANTONIO — Well, there's more Texas horned Lizards coming just in time for Texas Horned Lizard Day! How about that?

The Center for Conservation and Research at San Antonio Zoo said there are many expected lizard clutches of the season. The newly hatched lizards will be released into the wild this fall and there is an expected thirty-four hatchlings which is a big step forward for the Texas Horned Lizard Reintroduction Project, the Zoo said.

“I am incredibly proud of the work we are doing to bring back the beloved Texas horned lizard,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “While we have a multitude of global conservation projects, it’s especially rewarding to be able to secure a future for wildlife right here in Texas for a state icon.”

As a Texan, you may remember the horny toads. The zoo says they used to be abundant, but have declined or completely disappeared in many parts of the state so much so that it's now considered a threatened species.

Before the lizards are released into the wild, a horned lizard detection dog will sniff out an area to detect and track lizards. This is to make sure that there aren't already any lizards there, the zoo says.