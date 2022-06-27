San Antonio Pets Alive! needs fosters, people to adopt as they enter 'code red'

They are completely full of healthy animals at all three of their locations.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! is in need of fosters and people to adopt dogs as they are at another "code red." This means many dogs and puppies are at risk of being put down by ACS and SAPA! does not have any availability to rescue them. They said 29 dogs and puppies could be killed without help.

The organization sent a press release saying that the "number of animals they can save depends entirely on the number of people, who open their hearts and homes to foster or adopt them."

They also noted that they are completely full of healthy animals at all three of their locations, and there is nowhere for Monday's urgent animals to go.

"Many have just hours," they said.

If you are interested in helping, you are encouraged fill out a foster application here or email foster@sanantoniopetsalive.org

You can also click here for more information.