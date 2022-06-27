San Antonio Zoo ranks number one in Texas, report says

The zoo has even had some celebrity help to spread their message of conservation.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo has gained a loyal following as they are known for family-fun, as well as a platform of spreading the significance of conservation.

The zoo ranks number one as the best zoo in Texas. It's also ranked number two for the best zoo in the country.

But during the pandemic, the zoo, like many other businesses, took a hard hit. Vice President of Marketing & Sales Hope Roth said the silver lining was people got to learn how much the zoo relies on its visitors.

The zoo has even had some celebrity help to spread their message. Timothy, the 7-year-old hippo, who has appeared on KENS 5 several times, strolled into the national spotlight for his love affair with Fiona, another hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo.