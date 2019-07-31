SAN ANTONIO — As you find ways to escape the heat this summer, a popular one is usually catching a flick. Movie theater technology is always changing, but one thing hasn't changed: theaters are vulnerable.

"It's going to be dark and it's going to be loud and we tend to lose ourselves into the movie and that lowers our situational awareness," law enforcement veteran and active shooter training expert Harry Jimenez said.

While theaters do have those vulnerabilities, Jimenez said you shouldn't avoid the silver screen altogether. Simple tips that take just a few seconds of your time can make a real difference.

"When we come to a movie theater, traditionally, we come through the back with popcorn and drinks and then we face the seats, and we usually want to look somewhere in the middle of the row," Jimenez said as he walked us through a theater.

"I personally recommend people sit at the edge of the row so you're going to be able to get in and out fast."

Jimenez explained the middle seats are often the most vulnerable. Instead, sitting on the aisle makes for a faster getaway and potential access to multiple exits.

The law enforcement veteran added you shouldn’t wait for something to happen to have a plan in place. Oftentimes, when a traumatic incident occurs, we tend to freeze, but taking 30 seconds to identify the exits and how you can access them before an emergency occurs could prevent that.

"You don't have to live in fear," Jimenez explained. "But we want you to be prepared and being prepared is to have a plan."

That often means your theater having its own security plan as well. Many companies have updated their emergency systems and even created new rules.

The biggest theaters in San Antonio, like Santikos, Regal and Cinemark, have implemented bag policies some making any backpacks or large bags subject to inspection others, banning them altogether.

It’s a security issue that one theater said perfectly, "has become a daily part of our lives in America."

