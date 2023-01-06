PROGRAMMING NOTE: KENS 5 will broadcast Spurs vs. Celtics game Saturday; NCAA basketball coverage to conclude on Channel 5.3

Here are full details about KENS 5 programming for this Saturday's NBA and college basketball games.

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 will broadcast the San Antonio Spurs' special regular-season match-up with the Boston Celtics on Saturday. Game coverage will begin at 5 p.m. with the tip-off happening shortly afterward. The game also can be seen on the KENS 5 app.

KENS 5 will broadcast CBS Sports coverage of the NCAA basketball game between San Diego State and Wyoming beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Due to the Spurs game, if the NCAA game has not concluded by 5 p.m., the remaining game coverage will be shown on Channel 5.3 (True Crime Network), which is available over the air for all homes in the KENS 5 viewing area. It also will be available on Spectrum cable channel 1253.

CBS primetime programming is expected to resume following the conclusion of Spurs coverage on KENS 5.

Viewers who can't locate Channel 5.3 should consult their TV's guide to rescan broadcast channels. KENS 5 provides multiple subchannels, including 5.2 Estrella, 5.3 True Crime Network, 5.4 Quest, 5.5 Circle, 5.6 Twist and 5.7 ShopLC.