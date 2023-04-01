Tag Team back again! 90's duo 'Tag Team' to perform at Spurs Alamodome game

The Spurs have sold over 53,000 tickets for the highly-anticipated return to the Alamodome game.

SAN ANTONIO — We're going way back for the San Antonio Spurs return to the Alamodome game!

The Spurs announced that the 1990s rap team "Tag Team" will be performing at halftime of the Alamodome game against the Warriors.

Talk about a throwback!

The music duo will perform on Friday, Jan. 13, and are known for their hit single “Whoomp! (There It Is),” which was second on the year-end Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1993, the same year the Spurs moved into the Alamodome.

Also, the Spurs announced that the national anthem will be performed by San Antonio native Ally Brooke, founding member of Fifth Harmony and multi-platinum solo artist.

And fans will be encouraged to take part in the fun!

The team is asking fans to arrive early and be in their seats for the starting lineup announcement. Fans will be given a semi-transparent sticker in the three Spurs fiesta colors to adhere to their phone’s flashlight, which will turn the Alamodome into a sea of turquoise, fuchsia, and orange as the team is welcomed onto the court.

The franchise is inching closer to breaking the all-time NBA attendance record and is less than 10,000 tickets away from making league history.

But the fun doesn't stop there!

For an additional $10, fans can add a limited-edition “Back Home in the Dome” T-shirt to their ticket purchase through Ticketmaster. 500 $10 community tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Alamodome box office and online at Ticketmaster.com or the Spurs app. Limit of six per person.

