Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Knicks

Can the Spurs sweep the regular-season series versus the Knicks?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (12-25) will face the New York Knicks (20-18) tonight in Madison Square Garden. The Spurs are 1-0 versus the Knicks this season and tonight's game will be the final one between the two teams.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 139-103 road loss versus the Brooklyn Nets.

Keldon Johnson had 22 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 14 points. Josh Richardson finished with 11 points and four rebounds while Zach Collins recorded 10 points in the loss.

The Nets held a 27-point halftime lead over the Spurs making it Brooklyn's second-biggest in a half this season.

"They [Nets] were great. There's a reason why they won 11 in a row, that's for sure and they shot the heck out of it," Popovich said. "We played a better second half but I thought our bench guys really moved better than the guys that started. They're [Nets] just better."

Popovich on loss to Nets, Spurs played a better 2nd half, SAS bench players, great to see Patty Mills Tiago Splitter, Nets' offense, team bonding over dinner and more #povida #nba #nbatwitter #netsworld pic.twitter.com/KX97lJjJ5M — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) January 3, 2023

LOCKED ON SPURS PREVIEWS SPURS-KNICKS

INJURY REPORT

Knicks IR v Spurs:



Questionable:

Derrick Rose (contused left knee)



Doubtful:

Obi Toppin (questionable)



Out:

RJ Barrett (Lacerated right index finger) #nba #newyorkforever #porvida — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) January 4, 2023

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Classic Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Knicks are on a two-game winning streak.

2. The Knicks have connected on more three-point shots than their opponent in four-consecutive games.

3. The Knicks are 0-6 at home when trailing at halftime.

4. The Spurs are on a four-game road losing streak.

5. The Spurs have made fewer three-point shots than their opponents in seven-straight games.