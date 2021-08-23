San Antonio resident wins $3 million jackpot on lottery scratch ticket

SAN ANTONIO — A lucky San Antonio resident is $3 million richer after striking gold on a Texas lottery scratch ticket.
The winning ticket was the game "500X Loteria Spectacular" and was purchased at the Jany Corner store at 1871 Bandera Road in San Antonio.
The winning claimant has chosen to stay anonymous and not reveal their identity.
This was the second of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game, according to the Texas Lottery. 500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $199 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.10, including break-even prizes.