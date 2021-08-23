San Antonio resident wins $3 million jackpot on lottery scratch ticket

The winning ticket was the game "500X Loteria Spectacular" and was purchased at the Jany Corner store at 1871 Bandera Road in San Antonio.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game, according to the Texas Lottery. 500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $199 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.10, including break-even prizes.