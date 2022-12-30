The Filth and the Flautas commemorates 45th anniversary of The Sex Pistols show in SA

The special all-day event features live music, photo exhibit, a film screening and best of all, benefits High Voltage Music Program and Tex Pop.

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready for some Anarchy in SA!

It was 45 years ago that the punk quartet, The Sex Pistols, performed one of their most memorable shows in the United States right here in San Antonio at Randy's Rodeo.

The Sex Pistols started their US tour in January of 1978, playing mostly shows in the Deep South. Then on January 8, they appeared in the Alamo City, and our town would never be the same.

In honor of that illustrious appearance in our fair city, Saustex Records and Tex Pop (in Exile) are holding a one-day event on January 7 at the Paper Tiger called The Filth and The Flautas.

"Four and a half decades on The Sex Pistols appearance in San Antonio remains one of, if not the most storied show of one of the most storied rock’n’roll bands of all time," said organizer Jeff Smith. "Rather than a simple tribute show there will be a variety of happenings within the event that will serve to contextualize and preserve the legacy of the 1978 event."

The show will feature live music from:

The Sons of Hercules (featuring singer Frank Pugliese of The Vamps who opened the Randy’s show)

Hickoids (performing the Pistol’s set from 01.08.78)

Ty Gavin (singer of San Antonio/Austin first-wave punk icons The Next performing the band’s material)

Jefferson Trout (co-fronted by Buxf Parrot of Texas punk legends The Dicks and Dotty Farrell of The Punkaroos)

The Babylonz (a new San Antonio act that carry the tradition of the New York Dolls and Heartbreakers)

The Cuntry Killers (an artful and chaotic all-female “revenge” cowpunk act from Austin who a reminiscent of some of early Rough Trade Records post-punk acts)

Z-Pocalypse (San Antonio teen band who sprung out of The High Voltage Music Program and carry the spirit forward.)

The show will also include an oversized photo exhibit featuring dozens of previously unpublished and unseen-by-the-public photos taken at the 1978 show by Lindell “Tiger” Tate and Ken Hoge as well as photos taken by Danny Grace at the Taliesyn Ballroom in Memphis just a few days before.

Adding to the excitement of the day, they will be screening the 1996 film Pretty Vacant by Jimmy Mendiola, who was born here in San Antonio. The film is about a Sex Pistols obsessed Chicana punk rocker and won an award at South By Southwest for Best Narrative Short.

Other surprises are planned for the all-day event.

"And perhaps best of all -- a healthy portion of the show’s profits will benefit the High Voltage Music Program and Tex Pop," said Smith. "High Voltage is a non-profit after school program that serves kids 12-18 years old in the San Antonio area, putting instruments in their hands and offering free music instruction. Additionally, Tex Pop is a repository of information and ephemera that seeks to preserve the musical history of South and Central Texas with an emphasis on San Antonio. Both are 501c3 registered non-profits, founded and run by women and, based in San Antonio."

To learn more about the High Voltage Music Program visit their website.

RUN OF SHOW:

3pm Doors open

4pm 'Pretty Vacant' film screening followed by 15 minute Q&A with Jim Mendiola

5pm Speaker Panel

6 - 6:30pm Z-Pocalypse

6:50 - 7:30pm Cuntry Killers

7:50 - 8:30pm Ty Gavin

8:50 - 9:30pm Jefferson Trout

9:50 - 10:30 Sons of Hercules

10:50 - 11:25 Hickoids

11:45 -12:15 The Babylonz