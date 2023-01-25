'Wheel of Fortune' game show experience making a stop in San Antonio

The game show experience will be at the Tobin Center on December 11, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is coming to San Antonio as part of a tour across North America.

The game show experience will be at the Tobin Center on December 11, 2023. The experience is a live stage show that allows guest to try out to go on stage and like they stepped onto the iconic game show set.

“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is a live touring production and is not the actual broadcast of the show.

Players will have a chance to spin a replica of the real wheel and solve puzzles on the tour's puzzeboard. Prizes include up to $10,000 in cash, a trip to Paris or Hawaii and more. Hundreds of audience members will be able to win cash and prizes.

Tickets start at $34.50, and pre-sales begin Monday, November 14 at 9 a.m. General on-sale is Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. Click here for tickets.

And visit here for the full Wheel of Fortune LIVE tour dates and information.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.