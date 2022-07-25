Root beer and pinball: Check out this event with both

SAN ANTONIO — In this Texas heat, celebrating "National Root Beer Float Day" is basically a must. And there's a local spot that is inviting the community out to enjoy some floats.
The event is being hosted at What's Brewing? on 281 and West Rhapsody at 1 p.m. on Aug. 6.
The local business is known for their coffee, which we've covered on KENS 5's Everything 210. They also have a ton of pinball machines for people looking to utilize their caffeine intake.
People can pay a $10 entry free to play pinball for a tournament happening that day. More information can be found here.