Root beer and pinball: Check out this event with both

The event is being hosted at What's Brewing? on 281 and West Rhapsody at 1 p.m. on Aug. 6.

SAN ANTONIO — In this Texas heat, celebrating "National Root Beer Float Day" is basically a must. And there's a local spot that is inviting the community out to enjoy some floats.

The local business is known for their coffee, which we've covered on KENS 5's Everything 210. They also have a ton of pinball machines for people looking to utilize their caffeine intake.