Watch how coffee is roasted at this San Antonio business | Everything 210

This business isn’t just a coffee shop. It’s also home to nearly 40 pinball machines.

SAN ANTONIO — There’s a reason why they call a local coffee business What’s Brewing?

"We're actually an on site, wholesale roaster. So, we have a 60 kilo machine that's constantly pumping out coffee," said co-owner Tony Chbeir. "You can buy beans that we've roasted. You can actually choose different beans that you want to be brewed."

When you walk inside the business on 138 West Rhapsody Drive, you'll also notice bright machines. This place isn’t just a coffee shop. It’s also home to nearly 40 pinball machines.

"When people are drinking coffee, they have some extra energy, and they can kind of burn it off playing pinball," said Chbeir.

KENS 5's Lexi Hazlett challenged Chbeir to a game of pinball. The final score? Chbeir won by 14. Well, 14 million points.

If you're like Lexi, aka not a pinball wizard, you can focus more on the drinks than the activity.

Gingerbread latte

"It's going to be our gingerbread mix with two pumps of brown sugar," said lead barista Alexia Lopez. Add that steamed milk and you’ve got a warm, cozy latte.

Iced peppermint mocha

Add some milk of your choice onto ice and espresso. Expect a strong taste of peppermint with mocha chocolate sauce. And then you can enjoy the peppermint whipped cream on top!

You can also pick your own beans for a pour over! "It's a nice little experience, like a kid in the candy store," said Lopez.

And cleaning the beans is sometimes a wild process.

"We find a lot of things like nails, we found coins, we found bullet casings, we found bones. A lot of things that you don’t want in your final cup of coffee and that’s all cleaned off before it’s sent out to the customer," said Chbeir.

As for why this store is succeeding in the Alamo City, he said it’s because he’s keeping his family legacy alive after his dad opened the original store in the 1980s.

"It's a big city, but we have a small town feel. And I think that's reflected in what we're doing here," said Chbeir.

For hours, a full menu and how to get involved in pinball tournaments, click here.