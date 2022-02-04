Tonight: Stars & Stirrups event featuring country music star, Aaron Watson, to benefit service members

The fundraiser will benefit Legacy Farmstead on a mission to impact veterans and first-responders battling PTSD.

BOERNE, Texas— Legacy Farmstead is on a mission to impact the lives of veterans and first responders battling PTSD.

John Henderson and his wife Amy own the ranch outside of Boerne where they do equine assisted therapy in “a retreat-like setting.”

“It's not clinical therapy, it's not poking and prodding. It's just coming out here and enjoying the beautiful hill country and bringing these service members with their families out here and letting them have an experience and enjoy God's country out here just north of San Antonio,” said Henderson.

Henderson said his passion for helping service members comes from growing up in a military family.

“My next older brother came home from Desert Storm when I was seven years old, and I watched him struggle with that over a couple of decades,” said Henderson.

Henderson said he served as a firefighter for a decade and saw the challenges first-responders were faced with every day.

“I saw a lot of the guys that I worked with struggle in that they either prior served in the military or just were first responders and the chronic traumatic stress that they deal with and we deal with as first responders on a regular basis,” said Henderson.

“So, it's really our why and our motivation to make a difference and to get involved,” he added.

Saturday night Legacy Farmstead is hosting an event, Stars and Stirrups, at The RoundUp in Boerne to raise funds to continue their mission of supporting veterans and first-responders.

Tickets include performances by country music superstars Aaron Watson, Issac Jacobs, and Mario Flores.

A gourmet dinner will be provided by world-renowned Chef Jake Gandolfo of Blackboard’s, and open bar service.

Henderson said the service members who are part of the Legacy Farmstead family will be a part of the program.

“Every table tonight will have a pair of service members that have been out here, that have seen and felt what it's like to be impacted by what Legacy Farmstead is doing,” said Henderson.

“We’re excited to be able to not just do this and do this event and share with people what we're doing and raise some money, but also to impact these families that have come through our organization in the last two years and really love on them,” said Henderson.