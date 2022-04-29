Sir Richard Branson headlining Texas Biomed's Global Health Symposium in San Antonio

Texas Biomed is presenting the leaders with the award for "bold leadership during the pandemic," the press release says.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — Several San Antonio and Bexar County leaders are attending the Texas Biomed's Global Health Symposium.

The event, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, will be held at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

At 11:30 a.m., Mayor Ron Nirenberg will be speaking at a session on "Strengthening the U.S.-based and Global Pandemic Preparedness Rapid Response Workforce."

That speech will be livestreamed in this article.

Texas Biomed is presenting the leaders with the 2022 Stand4Science Award for "bold leadership during the pandemic," the press release says.

Officials expected to be at the event include:

• Henry Cisneros, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

• Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff

• Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores

• San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg

• San Antonio Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda