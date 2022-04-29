Free admission to San Antonio Gunslingers Professional Arena Football game

"Arena football is always great affordable family entertainment, and this Saturday night it's FREE," the press release says.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to enjoy a football game in the Alamo City, you can watch the San Antonio Gunslingers in action.

The Professional Arena Football game takes place on Saturday, April 30, and attendees can get free admission. It begins at 7 p.m. at the Freeman Coliseum.

This is the second season for the Gunslingers. They were in a different league in 2021: the American Arena League. Now they've joined the National Arena League for 2022, a report says.

Visitors are getting in free on behalf of Jon Wayne Service Company.

