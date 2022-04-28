x
Freed Marine veteran Trevor Reed arrives in San Antonio after being released from Russian prison

Trevor Reed's release is part of a prisoner exchange between Russia and the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO — The freed Marine veteran and Texan native Trevor Reed has arrived in San Antonio after being in Russian custody for 1,000 days. 

Reed has been freed in a prisoner exchange between Russia and the U.S.

A source told KENS 5 late Wednesday that he would be flying into San Antonio before being taken to a military base.

It is suspected that Reed was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center due to him having signs and symptoms of tuberculosis --- Reed’s family saying their son’s health has been deteriorating. 

The video above is of the plane that KENS 5 believes Reed flew in on overnight Thursday.  

Our crew was too far away to confirm it was him when a group of people walked off the plane, but Reed’s family was seen waiting for him.

A source also told KENS 5 that Reed’s family would be coming into the Alamo city from their North Texas home to be with their son here in San Antonio.

