Freed Marine veteran Trevor Reed arrives in San Antonio after being released from Russian prison

SAN ANTONIO — The freed Marine veteran and Texan native Trevor Reed has arrived in San Antonio after being in Russian custody for 1,000 days.
Reed has been freed in a prisoner exchange between Russia and the U.S.
A source told KENS 5 late Wednesday that he would be flying into San Antonio before being taken to a military base.
It is suspected that Reed was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center due to him having signs and symptoms of tuberculosis --- Reed’s family saying their son’s health has been deteriorating.
The video above is of the plane that KENS 5 believes Reed flew in on overnight Thursday.
Our crew was too far away to confirm it was him when a group of people walked off the plane, but Reed’s family was seen waiting for him.
A source also told KENS 5 that Reed’s family would be coming into the Alamo city from their North Texas home to be with their son here in San Antonio.