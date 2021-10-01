Hamilton returns to San Antonio in early 2022

There will be several showings over two weeks from January 5 to January 16.

SAN ANTONIO — Tickets to one of the most popular Broadway musicals ever, Hamilton, are on sale for its run here in San Antonio.

The world-renowned and highly popular musical that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway to tell the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton is coming to the Majestic Theater in January.

There will be several showings over two weeks from January 5 to January 16. Click here for tickets from Ticketmaster.

The last time the musical was performed in San Antonio was in 2019. The Majestic recently resumed bringing touring Broadway musicals to San Antonio back in September with a performance of My Fair Lady.