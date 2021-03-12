George Lopez set to perform at Majestic Theatre

SAN ANTONIO — If you've ever wanted to see George Lopez perform in San Antonio, well, your time has come.
The OMG Hi Comedy Tour will be at the Majestic Theatre on Dec. 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. located on 224 E Houston Street.
According to Majestic Theatre's website, the following health and safety precautions will be enforced:
- Patrons are required to wear face coverings in the theatre
- For patrons arriving without an appropriate face covering, the venue will supply disposable 3-ply masks
- Upon entry to the theatre, all customers will be encouraged to sanitize their hands from available stations
- Sanitizing stations with hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are available throughout the theatre
- Mobile digital tickets are encouraged through your Ticketmaster account
- Cashless transactions, debit and credit cards will only be accepted for onsite purchases at the box office, food and beverage and merchandise.
- Continuous cleaning of restrooms and high touch point areas throughout the performance
- The theatre will undergo deep cleaning before the performance, including disinfection of seats with an electrostatic sprayer
- If you are not feeling well, we encourage you to stay home and not attend the event. We ask that each person attending an event take the coronavirus self-checker on the CDC website.
- The theatre team is required to wear face coverings and will complete health screenings
You can purchase tickets here.
Related links on KENS 5: