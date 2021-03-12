George Lopez set to perform at Majestic Theatre

The OMG Hi Comedy Tour will be at the Majestic Theatre on Dec. 3 and 4 at 7 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — If you've ever wanted to see George Lopez perform in San Antonio, well, your time has come.

The OMG Hi Comedy Tour will be at the Majestic Theatre on Dec. 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. located on 224 E Houston Street.

According to Majestic Theatre's website, the following health and safety precautions will be enforced:

Patrons are required to wear face coverings in the theatre

For patrons arriving without an appropriate face covering, the venue will supply disposable 3-ply masks

Upon entry to the theatre, all customers will be encouraged to sanitize their hands from available stations

Sanitizing stations with hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are available throughout the theatre

Mobile digital tickets are encouraged through your Ticketmaster account

Cashless transactions, debit and credit cards will only be accepted for onsite purchases at the box office, food and beverage and merchandise.

Continuous cleaning of restrooms and high touch point areas throughout the performance

The theatre will undergo deep cleaning before the performance, including disinfection of seats with an electrostatic sprayer

If you are not feeling well, we encourage you to stay home and not attend the event. We ask that each person attending an event take the coronavirus self-checker on the CDC website.

The theatre team is required to wear face coverings and will complete health screenings

You can purchase tickets here.